RAI says non-compliant hospitality businesses should be shut down

Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) chief executive, Adrian Cummins has said that he will be calling on officials to seek out and shut down premises that are not complying with Covid-19 public health measures.

The hospitality sector will be meeting officials from the Department of the Taoiseach this afternoon as new research shows falling compliance rates with rules to stop the spread of the virus.

“We want to know who they are, where they are and when they will be shut down,” Mr Cummins told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

He said his association had been calling for the public measures to be strictly enforced and if there are businesses that flout the measures then they should be shut down.

“Inspectors must go in and shut them down,” he said. “They are putting other businesses at risk.”

Mr Cummins said recent Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) figures had indicated there was 70% compliance among hospitality businesses, 7% were non-compliant, and 23% which had to introduce additional measures.

He accepted those figures and called for further investigation of the non-compliant 7% to ensure they become compliant.

“This is a critical time for the nation,” he said, adding that all premises need to check Covid certs and follow guidelines “until we get through this time".

The 23% need to “come up” to the same level as the 70%, Mr Cummins said.

The RAI has issued many communications to its members, he said, “to make sure we do this right and proper".

The public has already stepped up to the plate with the high levels of vaccination, but the association wants to know at what stage there will be full protection.

If 100% of the population is fully vaccinated, do you now have full protection? We would like that question answered.

Throughout the pandemic, the hospitality sector frequently waited long periods of time for answers from Government and public health officials, and today Mr Cummins said he would be seeking answers from the inspection authority.

“We need to know where that 7% are, who they are and to make sure they are shut down.”

Mr Cummins said he has yet to find the name of a premise that had to be shut down.

The meeting with the Government officials is set to focus on the failure to fully comply with rules that require Covid certs to be checked and face masks to be worn in certain settings.

It will also look at how businesses can better assess the risk to customers and tighten up measures to reduce the spread of the virus.