Niac to decide on extending Covid booster to younger cohorts in coming weeks - Coveney

Minister Simon Coveney says the Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign will not be confined to over 60s.

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 08:50
Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he expects a decision in the coming weeks from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) about extending the booster campaign to younger cohorts.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Coveney said that he believed booster vaccines had a role to play in bringing down case numbers. 

On a recent visit to Israel and Palestine, he said he had seen the dramatic impact a booster campaign had on the number of cases in hospitals and intensive care units.

As immunity waned, it was definite that booster vaccines had a role to play, he said.

“This won’t be confined to the over-60s. It will extend to the younger cohort too.” 

Niac would advise the Government and he expected a decision in the coming weeks, he added.

Antigen testing for children could give false reassurances, warns expert

