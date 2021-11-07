Transport workers seek protection against louts

A leading transport union will take industrial action unless their “unsafe” work environment is given “protection” in the face of anti-social behaviour.

The National Bus and Rail Drivers Union (NBRU), in reiterating its calls for a dedicated public transport branch of An Garda Siochana, said that while Garda management is not in favour of the idea, the same can not necessarily be said for the Garda representative bodies.

The news comes in the wake of Ministers for Transport and Justice, Eamon Ryan and Helen McEntee stating that the Garda authorities “do not propose to establish a specialist or dedicated transport policing unit”.

The issue of anti-social behaviour on public transport has become especially pointed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All told, nearly 2,300 incidents of aggressive behaviour, assault, hate crime, and other anti-social behaviours were recorded by Irish Rail alone in the 12 months up to June 2021 (up from just under 700 in 2017) equating to at least six incidents per day at stations and on trains around the country.

On the bus network, nearly 1,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour were notified on Dublin Bus services alone in 2019, while curtailments of services have become commonplace due to such behaviour. In the past week alone Dublin Bus was forced to briefly suspend service of the its 13 route on the northside of the city for the same reason.

The NBRU has been balloting its members as to their willingness to strike due to their perceived unsafe working conditions over the past seven days.

General secretary of the union Dermot O’Leary said that the idea of a public transport Garda unit “is not an obsession of the NBRU”.

“It’s something I think is needed to protect our work environment and people in general on public transport,” he said. “We’re looking at it for the right reasons, because it seems that a lot of resources are being thrown at this in terms of increasing the security budget of Irish Rail for example, a lot of money is being spent, and it hasn’t met with the success it should’ve done.”

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) said it is not opposed to the idea of a public transport unit in principle, but that any such unit would have to be provided from existing resources and would need to be adequately trained.

The Garda Representative Association, which represents rank and file gardaí, meanwhile, said that while it has no formal position on the idea of a specific transport policing section, “there is certainly justification in deploying extra resources in locations where the public transport network is placing extra demands” on its members.

Vice president Brendan O’Connor said that the unique challenges presented by public transport are “exacerbated by an absence of training for members routinely despatched to deal with such incidents”.