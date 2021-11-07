Equinor withdrawal 'significant', warns energy CEO

An Equinor plant in Norway.  The Government has sought to downplay the exit of the Norwegian company. Picture: Getty 

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 20:00
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The withdrawal of Norwegian offshore energy provider Equinor from the Irish market is significant, an energy company CEO says.

The Government has sought to downplay the exit of the Norwegian company since it was revealed by The Irish Examiner last week, with ministers saying that there are around 70 companies interested in filling the gap. However, John Mullins, the chairman of Amarenco Solar and former CEO of Bord Gais says that because Equinor had been partnered with the ESB on projects, it was "a big issue".

Government sources said that despite government optimism around the withdrawal, it "did not send a good message" on the day Ireland unveiled its Climate Action Plan.

Mr Mullins said that changes to planning system were needed "if we're serious about hitting our carbon targets". He said that the withdrawal of Equinor was "a serious issue" and said that plans to require  companies aiming to build offshore wind turbines to provide a "performance security" would turn off bidders.

However, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said that Ireland will be ready for an auction of the rights to build seven "relevant projects" next year.

"We're an area which has some of the best resources in the world. Our sea area is 10 times our land area, and the wind speeds are probably the windiest part of the planet and also we're putting in place the key building blocks that allow us to develop it."

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said the withdrawal would not impact delivery, while Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said that he was "not perturbed" about it.

"So I wouldn't be too perturbed by that particular development."

Mr Mullins also said that there is "no assurance" that there will be no blackouts this winter.

Mr Mullins said yesterday that the fact that Ireland's energy system has issued amber alerts a number of times this year means that this winter could see power outages.

While grid operator Eirgrid has said that it is confident that blackouts will be avoided just last week outages at three plants led to a five-hour long amber alert, which warns that supplies are stretched. Tarbert in Co  Kerry, which accounts for 530MW, Great Island in Co Wexford with a capacity of 460MW, and Moneypoint 2 in CO Clare which generates 285MW all had technical difficulties.

Mr Mullins told The Irish Examiner that the existing strain on the system meant that a day of high demand and low wind combined into December or January could see power outages.

"There's no assurance that you're not going to have a blackout. If you have amber alerts, that can't be guaranteed. An amber alert really means that if we lose one further generator, we will."

Eirgrid has said that it is confident that supply will outstrip demand this winter, with its chief executive Mark Foley telling an Oireachtas committee last month that people can "sleep in their beds at night" confident that there will be no blackouts. The return to action of one of two plants which had been closed (Huntstown in Dublin) has eased fears somewhat. Huntstown along with Whitegate in Cork, had been out of action due to mechanical faults, prompting the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities to seek an alternative €150m plan for mobile generators. However, when that plan was abandoned in August, fears of blackouts were raised. Eirgrid has said that Whitegate is envisaged to return to action this month.

