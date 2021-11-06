No winner of €19m jackpot as record-breaking prize rolls for 12th time

Once again there was no winner of the historic €19m Lotto jackpot meaning the top prize will roll on for a 12th time.
One person scored themselves €990,753 by getting the Match 5 + Bonus.
The numbers drawn were: 5, 6, 9, 15, 19 and 25. The bonus number was 18.
Two lucky players won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million.
The numbers were: 3, 14, 16, 28, 35 and 43. The bonus number was 7.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw this evening.
The numbers drawn were: 19, 22, 29, 34, 39 and 43. The bonus number was 32.
Players will have another chance at the record-breaking €19m jackpot next Wednesday.