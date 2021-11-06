No winner of €19m jackpot as record-breaking prize rolls for 12th time

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 21:10
Michelle McGlynn

Once again there was no winner of the historic €19m Lotto jackpot meaning the top prize will roll on for a 12th time.

One person scored themselves €990,753 by getting the Match 5 + Bonus.

The numbers drawn were: 5, 6, 9, 15, 19 and 25. The bonus number was 18.

Two lucky players won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million.

The numbers were: 3, 14, 16, 28, 35 and 43. The bonus number was 7.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw this evening.

The numbers drawn were: 19, 22, 29, 34, 39 and 43. The bonus number was 32.

Players will have another chance at the record-breaking €19m jackpot next Wednesday.

