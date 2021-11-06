Anti-viral medications could see us over worst of Covid-19, says health expert

A leading medic has said Ireland could be over the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic if new anti-viral medications are approved for use here.

Professor Paul Moynagh was speaking following yesterday's announcement from Pfizer that its new drug PaxLovid cuts the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89% in vulnerable adults.

The company is to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise the pill as soon as possible. A similar application is likely to be made to the European Medicines Agency.

Professor Moynagh, Director of Human Health Research at NUI Maynooth, says drug cocktails, like those used to treat HIV, could be even more effective.

"That could actually develop in this case as well where we could see something like PaxLovid being given down the road in combination with other drugs.

"There is a Merck drug, Molnupiravir, that was approved by the UK earlier this week. We could be looking at a cocktail of treatments.

"That does not mean the vaccine is not needed. The two compliment each other. If you put the two together then we begin to have really powerful tools in terms of being able to control the virus."

Prof Moynagh explained that the vaccine is still incredibly effective although it will not work for every person.

As we move on from the initial stages of rolling out the vaccine, it is clear that there are breakthrough infections some of which will develop into hospitalisations and serious illness.

"Now, potentially we have this antiviral drug that can treat those individuals so suddenly we've found ourselves in a situation where we have got very strong pharmaceutical interventions here that are very, very protective."