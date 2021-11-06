Talented young hurler killed in Kilkenny crash

Gardaí in Freshford are investigating a fatal road traffic incident that occurred on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford, Kilkenny in the early hours of Friday morning in which a talented young hurler lost his life.

One male passenger was fatally injured. His body was removed from the scene to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny where a postmortem took place on Saturday.

The man has been named locally as 20-year-old Martin Burke from Urlingford.

Garda forensic collision investigators conducted an examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

In a statement the Emeralds GAA in Urlingford said: "It is with the deepest regret that the club inform you of the tragic passing of the late Martin Burke.

"We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his parents, Deboragh and Michael, his sister Emma, and all his relatives from the Burke, Ryan and Moriarty family who are so deeply connected with the club over many years.

"Martin was a dedicated player with the Emeralds and was a key member on all teams at underage from u6s up to U19.

"As a mark of respect to the family all club activities, training, matches, wallball opening and Bingo will be cancelled this weekend."

Mr Burke’s remains will repose at his residence on Sunday evening from 4pm until 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption Urlingford arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford between 2.45am and 3am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.