US opens to vaccinated travellers from Ireland

Irish citizens who are fully vaccinated will be permitted to travel to the United States again from today, as the Biden administration lifts the travel ban that was brought in during the early days of the pandemic.

The ban, introduced by Mr Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, had prohibited most non-US citizens who had been in Ireland, the UK, the rest of Europe and a host of other countries for the past 14 days from travelling to the US.

Under the new system, all non-US citizens travelling to the United States must provide proof of vaccination prior to boarding a US-bound aircraft.

Fully vaccinated travellers will also need to be required to demonstrate proof of a negative test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding.

The vaccines that are accepted include all the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in Ireland, including Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Janssen/J&J. The EU Digital Covid Cert is deemed an acceptable form of proof of vaccination by US authorities.

The US Customs and Border Protection issued advice for passengers when travelling from today (MON).

Proof of vaccination

It includes having your passport and proof of vaccination certificate ready to be checked by officials.

Travellers are also urged to “immediately verbally indicate travel intent, and if non-essential, verbally attest to vaccination status”, while providing the officer with the requested documents.

Ahead of the lifting of the ban, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the move was “important economically for Ireland, particularly aviation and tourism”.

He also said it was significant given the presence of large US companies in Ireland.

Mr Martin said that it “gives us confidence now that the final phase of travel and tourism is about to get a considerable fillip as a result of the decision”.

In announcing the lifting of the travel ban last month, US President Joe Biden said: “I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States.”