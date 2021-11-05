WATCH: First look inside the National Children's Hospital's 'world-class facilities'

The board of the new National Children’s Hospital in Dublin has released a video showcasing some of what it says are the “world-class facilities” and specialised rooms within the new hospital.

The €1.4bn hospital is currently under construction and is not expected to open to the public until the latter half of 2024.

Upon completion, it will provide 39 specialties servicing roughly 25% of Ireland’s population, as well as clinical education to medical and care staff.

In the new demo, the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) and Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) unveiled what some of the hospital’s rooms will look like, specifically, an en suite inpatient room, an emergency department patient assessment room, and an outpatient area.

“What you’ll see is an example of the highest international clinical standards in terms of patient rooms,” NPHDB Chief David Gunning.

You can watch the demo below:

Mr Gunning said the engagement with patients contributed to the design of the details and features of each individual room.

The groups behind the project said inpatient rooms were built to promote infection control as well as to provide privacy and dignity to children. They also have a bed for a parent/guardian to stay in as their child receives treatment.

The video also shows outpatient facilities with enhanced stations for nurses and clinical staff and other procedure rooms that the board says "will provide comfort and safety to children that are visiting the hospital for occasional or regular care."

Chief Executive of Children’s Health Ireland, Eilish Hardiman, said the demonstration facilities would also allow staff to become familiar with the type of rooms within the new hospital.

“Having the rooms means we can test them in a real-life environment before we move into the hospital,” she said.

"They will allow materials, products, and equipment to be tested and assessed to ensure that at all times the best possible standard of care can be given to those who will use the new children’s hospital."

Ms Hardiman said the rooms were a real-world demonstration of how investment will “help to deliver better healthcare and treatment as well as better experiences for children, families and stand in a modern fit-for-purpose facility that they deserve for future generations to come.”

Both the CHI and NPHDB said they will be inviting the local community, youth and parent groups, and others to the new Children’s Hospital to inspect the rooms ahead of its planned opening.