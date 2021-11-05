Filing deadline for Local Property Tax returns extended by three days 

The filing deadline for Local Property Tax (LPT) returns has been extended by Revenue officials.

The new deadline will be Wednesday, November 10 at 5pm – a three-day extension.

People are liable to pay LPT if they own a residential property on November 1.

The tax is based on the market value of the property on the valuation date, which for 2022 is November 1.

Property owners submit their own return to the Revenue.

Explaining the reason behind the extension, officials said that they are aware “that this can cause a degree of worry and stress for property owners who do not have a reason to engage directly with Revenue on an ongoing basis”.

Revenue said that the LPT return filling rates to date have been “extremely strong”.

Returns in respect of over 1 million properties have already been filed.

“In the last three days, returns for over 250,000 properties were filed, over 80,000 calls were made to Revenue’s LPT helpline and 15,000 items of correspondence were received.

“With this high level of engagement expected to continue to increase further in the coming days, it is clear that property owners are making every effort to fully comply with their LPT obligations,” said a statement.

It has also been announced that the opening hours for the LPT helpline had been extended.

The new opening hours are: