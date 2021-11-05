Filing deadline for Local Property Tax returns extended by three days 

Filing deadline for Local Property Tax returns extended by three days 

The tax is based on the market value of the property on the valuation date, which for 2022 is November 1. File picture

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 07:20
Steve Neville

The filing deadline for Local Property Tax (LPT) returns has been extended by Revenue officials.

The new deadline will be Wednesday, November 10 at 5pm – a three-day extension.

People are liable to pay LPT if they own a residential property on November 1.

The tax is based on the market value of the property on the valuation date, which for 2022 is November 1.

Property owners submit their own return to the Revenue.

Explaining the reason behind the extension, officials said that they are aware “that this can cause a degree of worry and stress for property owners who do not have a reason to engage directly with Revenue on an ongoing basis”.

Revenue said that the LPT return filling rates to date have been “extremely strong”.

Returns in respect of over 1 million properties have already been filed.

“In the last three days, returns for over 250,000 properties were filed, over 80,000 calls were made to Revenue’s LPT helpline and 15,000 items of correspondence were received.

“With this high level of engagement expected to continue to increase further in the coming days, it is clear that property owners are making every effort to fully comply with their LPT obligations,” said a statement.

It has also been announced that the opening hours for the LPT helpline had been extended.

The new opening hours are:

  • Friday, 5 November – 08.00 – 16.30.
  • Saturday, 6 November – 09.30 – 13.30.
  • Sunday, 7 November – 09.30 – 13.30.
  • Monday, 8 November – 08.00 – 20.00.
  • Tuesday, 9 November – 08.00 – 20.00.
  • Wednesday, 10 November – 08.00 – 17.00.

Read More

Local Property Tax: Why do I need to revalue my property and how do I do it?

More in this section

Coronavirus Ten operations cancelled each week due to rising Covid-19 cases
Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 18-year-old Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 18-year-old
Tributes pour in for Crew of Rescue 116 four years after tragedy 'Respect is due to the crew'- Widow of R116 crew member welcomes publication of report
Filing deadline for Local Property Tax returns extended by three days 

Daily Covid cases will hit 4,000 either today or tomorrow – Varadkar

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices