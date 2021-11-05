Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 18-year-old

Gardaí are appealing for help on locating an 18-year-old missing from Dublin.
Tina Lei was last seen at around 12 noon on Tuesday when she left her home in Tallaght.
Tina is described as being 5’9” in height, with a medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.
When last seen she was wearing a white hoody and blue jeans and was in possession of a grey backpack and black gym bag.
Anyone with information on Tina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.