Here's where the three €341,375 winning Lotto tickets were sold

Three Lotto players have won €341,375 each after falling one number short of the record breaking €19m Lotto jackpot.

Punters in Dublin, Mayo and Wicklow shared €1,024,125 after they matched five numbers plus the bonus.

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were: 1, 11, 15, 30, 31, 43 and the bonus was 22.

The €19,060,800 jackpot is capped and it means and has been rolling over since June 9.

It means that the funds that would have gone to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner.

The Dublin winner purchased their Quick Pick ticket on October 31 at Centra Whitechurch in Rathfarnham while the Wicklow winner purchased their Quick Pick ticket on November 1 at Centra on the Church Road in Greystones.

The Mayo winner picked up their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at Hallahan’s Newsagents on Pearse Street in Ballina.

Shop owner Mairead Hallahan said she was delighted to hear the news.

“This is the biggest Lotto prize that we have ever sold so it was an exciting call to get from the National Lottery and of course great to hear that one of our customers has come into some good luck.

“We have a team of seven working in the shop and we are all thrilled to hear the good news. From all of us at Hallahan’s, we would like to say a massive congratulations to the lucky winner and wish them all the very best with their win.”

The three winners are all advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe.

They should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.