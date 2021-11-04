'A very irresponsible thing to do': Kittens found dumped outside ISPCA gates

Five kittens have been found dumped outside the gates of the ISPCA in Longford in what has been slammed as an “irresponsible” act.

The kittens, who are no more than five weeks old, were left in a cage outside the National Animal Centre and were found by a staff member.

Gerard Griffin, a senior Animal Care Assistant at the ISPCA, said that the kittens were “soaking wet and shivering with the cold” then he discovered them.

“It was difficult to determine how long they were there and I was really concerned they were suffering from hypothermia,” he said.

“With the rainfall and freezing cold conditions that night, they were lucky to be alive.

"I rushed them inside and tried to warm them up, giving them some food while I waited for an urgent veterinary assessment”.

Mr Griffin said that it was a “heartless” thing to do and the ISPCA is hoping to rehome the kittens, who have been named Adele, Gavin, Tiffany, Austin and Dylan.

The ISPCA is hoping to rehome the five kittens. Picture: ISPCA

ISPCA Centre Manager Trish Spargo said the kittens have experienced a very traumatic start in life.

“They are extremely friendly and it is obvious they are well handled and would have had lots of human contact. It’s a very irresponsible thing to do.

“They are very vulnerable and might not have survived the night in this cold weather”.

She added: “It is an offence to abandon an animal and pet owners need to be aware that they have a responsibility to ensure there is proper provisions in place for their welfare. You cannot just abandon kittens simply because you don't want them.

“By having cats neutered or spayed (kittens when of age), it would prevent accidental litters of kittens from being born in the first place”.