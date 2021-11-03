No lotto winner means record-breaking €19m jackpot rolls on for eleventh consecutive time

There was no winner of tonight’s record-breaking lotto jackpot, meaning the capped top prize will be up for grans for an eleventh time later this week.

Because the jackpot has not been won in so long, the potential winnings of €19m - the highest in the history of the game - have been capped since October 2.

No players have taken home the top prize in the main lotto game since early June.

As such, extra cash has been rolling down to lower prize tiers in recent weeks.

Last Saturday, 42 players did come within just one number of the life-changing sum.

In tonight's draw, three players matched five numbers and the bonus number to net a cool €341,375 each.

The winning numbers in the main draw this evening were: 01, 11, 15, 30, 31, and 43. The bonus number was 22.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw, where the top prize was €1m.

The winning numbers were: 02, 14, 16, 18, 20, and 24. The bonus number was 25.

Nor was there a winner of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw, where the jackpot was worth €250,000.

The numbers drawn were: 03, 10, 11, 14, 35, and 40. The bonus number was 22.

141 lucky punters did manage to walk away with €500 each with the Lotto Plus raffle draw. The winning number here was 7557.