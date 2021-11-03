Missiles and fireworks thrown at police in north Belfast

Missiles and fireworks have been thrown at police in north Belfast.

The disorder came on Lanark Way in the loyalist Shankill Road area close to the peace wall.

A protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol had been planned in the area this evening.

The PSNI described a “public order situation” in the Lanark Way area.

A protester on Lanark Way in the loyalist Shankill Road area close to the peace wall (Brian Lawless/PA)

“A number of missiles and fireworks have been thrown towards police,” they said.

“Officers are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until further notice.”

Serious disorder erupted in the Lanark Way in April, which was partly attributed to Loyalist anger at a trade border in the Irish Sea under the Protocol’s post-Brexit arrangements.

Earlier this week, a bus was burnt out in Newtownards in an attack politicians linked to loyalist opposition to the protocol.

The attack in the predominantly unionist area happened on the day set by the DUP earlier in the autumn to pull down the institutions at Stormont if major changes to the protocol had not been secured.

The DUP has not yet withdrawn ministers from the Executive, insisting progress is being made in efforts to dismantle the contentious Irish Sea border.

Opposition to the arrangements that have created trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK was a factor behind rioting that flared in several loyalist areas across the region in April.