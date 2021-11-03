Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of teenager missing in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.
Nikita Twomey, 13, is missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since October 31.
She was last seen on Sunday evening at approximately 5:00pm when she got on a bus from Clondalkin village to Dublin city centre.
Nikita is described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height. She has red shoulder length hair, green eyes and is of a slim build.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a salmon puffer jacket, black jumper, black tracksuit, black runners, and a black hat. She was also carrying a pink bag.
Gardaí and Nikita's family are concerned for her wellbeing.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.