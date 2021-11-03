Financial firms commit €112tn for carbon 'net zero' commitments 

Alok Sharma, president for Cop26, speaking at the summit at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 16:50
Pádraig Hoare

The financial sector has committed €112tn in striving for so-called "net zero" emissions by 2050, as Cop26 president Alok Sharma denied claims the involvement of banks and investment firms would lead to high-level "greenwashing".

On the third day of the UN climate change summit, which had finance as its theme, Cop26 announced there would be $130tn (€112tn) of private finance "to science-based net zero targets and near-term milestones".

Net zero describes the balance between the number of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere compared to what is removed through decarbonisation processes, while greenwashing is the term used to describe firms and organisations embellishing their green credentials through slick marketing, scant evidence, and out-of-context claims.

Mr Sharma had earlier described Cop26 delegates at the Finance Day as the "new Swampys", referring to the British environmentalist who drew widespread international attention in the late 1990s with his high-profile stunts to highlight what he saw as eco-vandalism.

Clarifying his comments, Mr Sharma said: "What we have seen over the last number of years is the big move in the private sector and the financial services sector to go green.

I remember when I started in the City (London's financial centre) in the 1990s, clearly climate finance and investing in green was not mainstream. I do believe it is now mainstream.

"The point I was making is that there is big momentum from the private sector in pursuing green growth and that is something I think we should all welcome."

UN climate change executive secretary Patricia Espinosa said there was "no doubt" a need to have a "complete transformation" of economies.

"That includes of course the private sector. Yes, of course, we hope there will be some willingness to work closer together in a collaborative way," she said. 

"It is a fact that we need the private sector to do this deep transformation."

Cop26 attendee and EY Ireland's head of sustainability Stephen Prendiville said the €112trn was a "sobering" figure.

While this is an alarming sum to even comprehend, we now need the largest companies in the world to commit to aligning their wealth to net-zero projects.

“We already know that investors are increasingly reassessing risks associated with hard to abate industries, and becoming increasingly discerning of the climate credentials of the investments. This must increase in the near term to drive strategic planning and action in those industries," he said.

However, echoing sceptics' fear that it would allow for greenwashing on a mass scale, Mr Prendiville added: "It is important to flag that without appropriate transparency and regulatory oversight, the scope for greenwashing will remain high and likely.”

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a global coalition of financial institutions, will oversee the €112tn package. Leaders include former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, while Michael Bloomberg is a co-chair. 

