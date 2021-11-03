Antisocial behaviour in Galway an 'indictment' of the city

A feeling that Galway's city centre is unsafe is "an indictment" of the city, a TD has told the Dáil.

Independent TD, Catherine Connolly, raised the issue of violence and antisocial behaviour in Galway at Wednesday's topical issues discussion.

Ms Connolly said that the area has been in focus since a young woman suffered life-changing injuries having been hit by a firework last month.

A firework struck the young woman, who was sitting at a bus stop near the taxi rank at the top of Eyre Square, shortly after midnight on October 22.

Ms Connolly said that this incident was the latest in a series of assaults in the area.

In August, she wrote to the garda superintendent and the council in relation to the removal of barriers around the city.

"I don't want barriers in my city around my city," Ms Connolly said. "But at the time it was inevitable because of the crowds congregating and drinking openly and against the bylaws.

"And the guards were under pressure and I have a sense of great sympathy with the guards on the ground — less in a time of Covid — and at a time where we have bylaws that are not being enforced."

So we're now in a situation where the headlines are screaming at us in the local press, the national press, and on the radio underlining a series of complaints here from people genuinely interested in saying 'don't let this happen to our city'.

"Some of them born and raised in Galway, others who have moved in and adopted it, and they're telling me openly that they are very rational, reasonable people who say we do not feel safe anymore.

"Now that's an appalling indictment of my city, Galway."

In response, junior justice minister James Browne condemned the incidents and said that efforts were ongoing to stop the importation of fireworks.

"I want to assuredly condemn these frightening physical attacks on people as they peacefully go about their business in Galway city centre.

"The minister is assured by the Garda Commissioner that garda management keeps the distribution of resources, including garda members and units, under continual review in the context of policing priorities and in the context of crime trends to ensure their optimum use."

Ms Connolly said "in a 10-paragraph reply there was zilch mention of community policing in the streets of Galway and what is needed".

"This has been going a number of years and getting worse," she said.

In my opinion, it intensified with the message from this Government to go out and drink and be merry.

"The streets and the public areas were taken over in a manner that was not compliant with the Barcelona declaration, which we passed almost 20 years ago, guaranteeing universal access to all our residents regardless of ability, with the motto in mind: 'good design enables, bad design disables'.

"All that went by the board. That is part of the problem," Ms Connolly said. "The second part of the problem is the failure to have proactive community policing."