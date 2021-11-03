One in five worried they may have missed out on diagnosis due to Covid pandemic

One in five people are worried they may have missed out on a diagnosis and treatments due to the Covid-19 pandemic, new research from Pfizer has found.

The research found that 50% of people either cancelled a medical appointment or missed a scheduled appointment since the pandemic began.

The findings have led to a call for the public to address any concerns with their GP.

The stats come from the Pfizer Health & Science Index and it found hospital-initiated cancellations were higher among older age groups.

Some 28% of over 65s had a hospital appointment cancelled compared to 16% of 25-34-year-olds.

It also found 11% of adults did not seek treatment despite feeling unwell during this period.

However, the index found people were less worried about visiting hospital this year when compared with 2020.

Just 18% of respondents are very or quite worried and would not visit a hospital, which is a nine-point drop compared to 27% in 2020.

More than four in 10 of the 1,052 adults surveyed believe they experienced a negative health implication of the pandemic with mental health, diet and weight and a lack of exercise predominating.

Cancer, heart concerns

The survey also looked at future health, with cancer being a significant concern.

Half of the people surveyed said that were concerned about cancer as they age, with 40% concerned about heart disease, 37% worried about developing Alzheimer’s and 28% responding they have concerns about developing depression later in life.

The Irish Cancer Society and the Irish Heart Foundation have urged people with concerns to visit a GP.

"Covid-19 has presented many health system challenges which have made it more difficult for the public to access non-Covid care," said Rachel Morrogh, the Irish Cancer Society director of advocacy and external affairs.

“This year’s research reveals that the public is concerned that this may have impacted their health.

“The findings underscore the importance that if anyone is worried about missing an appointment or if they have not sought medical advice yet, to make an appointment with their GP or clinician as soon as possible.

“It’s so important for anyone who is concerned about their health generally or who feels they may have neglected a lump or a mole to reach out for a referral. When it comes to cancer, early detection and early intervention is proven to save lives. It’s vital to seek medical attention quickly if a potential symptom is identified.”

The Irish Heart Foundation has stressed to people concerned about heart health that up to 80% of cardiovascular disease is preventable.

Chris Macey, head of advocacy at the Irish Heart Foundation, said by taking actions such as controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, limiting alcohol intake and not smoking, people can all minimise our risk of heart disease and stroke.

“The foundation would also urge anyone who is worried about a missed diagnosis to make that appointment that they have been putting off today and not wait until it’s too late. In addition to phone and online consultations, people should feel confident that it is safe to visit their GP or clinician in person.

"This is especially important if you are experiencing symptoms or have pre-existing heart conditions.”