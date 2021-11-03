Further coronavirus restrictions a possibility, Swann warns

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that further coronavirus restrictions may be necessary if pressures on Northern Ireland’s health service continue to mount (Liam McBurney/PA)

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 11:10
David Young, PA

Stormont’s Health Minister has warned that further coronavirus restrictions may be necessary if pressures on Northern Ireland’s health service continue to mount.

Robin Swann said the Executive will do all it can to avoid imposing fresh measures and added that another lockdown would represent a “detrimental step” for the region.

Mr Swann stressed the importance of driving up vaccination rates as a way to prevent the reintroduction of restrictions over the winter period.

Robin Swann said the vaccine booster programme in Northern Ireland had been ‘slow to start’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

The minister said the local health service simply does not have enough staff to cope with the current pressures.

He said the pandemic has exacerbated problems caused by years of under-investment in the system.

“I don’t have enough nurses, I don’t have enough doctors,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“Unfortunately, it’s not about producing staff out of nowhere – we can’t do that.”

Responding to criticism over a vaccine booster programme that is lagging behind the rest of the UK, Mr Swann acknowledged it had been “slow to start” but he said GPs and community pharmacies are now in a position to ramp up the rollout of the jabs.

On the prospect of further restrictions being needed in Northern Ireland, Mr Swann said: “I hope we don’t get into a position where we have to go down the lengths of a further lockdown. I think we’ll be doing all that we can as an Executive collectively to make sure that we don’t get to that extreme level.

“Will we have to look at further restrictions? Possibly. But I’ll always, as I’ve always done, take that advice and guidance from our Chief Medical Officer (Michael McBride) and our Chief Scientific Adviser (Professor Ian Young) in regards to where we are.”

He added: “If we have to go through into another lockdown, I think it will be a detrimental step that I wouldn’t want to recommend.”

Mr Swann has called in support from the Ministry of Defence on three occasions during the pandemic to bolster staffing numbers with medically trained military personnel.

He said a further request would be an option he will keep under review but he stressed that military assistance is a “time-limited resource” that is not constantly available.

CoronavirusPlace: Northern Ireland
