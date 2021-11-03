Fears for future of Doolin Coast Guard as six members resign amid dispute 

Fears for future of Doolin Coast Guard as six members resign amid dispute 

Picture: Brian Arthur

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 09:05
Pat Flynn and Michelle McGlynn

The Minister for Transport has been called on to intervene in a dispute at Doolin Coast Guard amid fears for the unit's future.

On Monday, six volunteers resigned from the coast guard unit leaving just 11 members including five fully trained volunteers still active.

The Irish Coast Guard confirmed on Tuesday that the unit has been stood down but said that the team on Inis Oírr in the Aran Islands, which is managed by Doolin Coast Guard, will remain operational.

One member said: "The unit has been taken off the board. Simply, it means the we’re stood down and the coordination centre at Valentia has been told by Dublin that the Doolin unit is not to be tasked to any call."

"Management and the Department had years to resolve issues in Doolin. Their HR people did engage but they’ve done nothing so they can’t say they didn’t see this coming. There are HR issues in stations all over the country but this has been simmering in Doolin for years.

"The six people who resigned have 100-years service and experience between them. That cannot be replaced. Each and every one of those members was an invaluable asset to the service. Dublin wasn’t blindsided by this but they blindly let it happen,” they said.

Volunteers across the country have similar issues. There’s bullying everywhere. Say anything that goes against HQ, you’re out. Some members have been dismissed for no other reason than they rocked the boat.

"Others were dismissed for the most minor issues but that was only a way of getting rid of them. I would love to know what they’ve spent on HR experts going around the country talking to units but there’s nothing to show for it."

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said: "Doolin Coast Guard Unit was stood down from operations yesterday evening. Inis Oírr Coast Guard Unit, which falls under the direct management of the Doolin Unit, shall continue to remain fully operational.

"In the interim Coast Guard is liaising with other SAR stakeholders in the area in order to provide cover for services that otherwise would be provided by the Doolin unit."

The spokesperson added: "The Irish Coast Guard also acknowledges the divisions that have unfortunately existed within the unit for a number of years, and recognises the strenuous efforts and leadership displayed by many members of the unit, its management team in particular, and other stakeholders to address these difficulties.

"The Irish Coast Guard will continue to offer support to all those affected by this event, and with the aim to strengthen the unit’s management structure, provide relevant training and mediation services as may be required, and return the unit to operational readiness as quickly as practicable."

In light of the resignations this week, Clare TD Joe Carey called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to intervene.

The Doolin Coast Guard contacted Mr Carey on a number of occasions this week and they have said the are "extremely concerned" about the future of the unit.

In a letter to the minister, Mr Carey asked him to step in immediately and help to bring about a resolution that secures the future of the service in Doolin.

"It is really important that volunteers are listened to by management and that every effort is made to work with Doolin Coast Guard volunteers with a view to retaining this crucial service," said Mr Carey.

He warned against any "knee jerk reactions" and said engagement between Doolin and the Coast Guard management should be constructive.

The purpose built Doolin Coast Guard facility opened in March 2015. The €1.9m building has an operations and training room, changing facilities, wet room, store room and large garage within which to store boats, road transport and cliff rescue equipment.

