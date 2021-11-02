Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing man missing in Dublin 

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 34 year old Stephen McQuaid who is missing from Castleknock since Sunday 31st October 2021.

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 19:38
Maeve Lee

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 34-year-old man missing from Dublin since Sunday.

Stephen McQuaid is missing from Castleknock since Sunday 31 October.

Gardaí and Stephens’s family are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, bald with a beard. Stephen is believed to have access to a Silver Nissan Qashqui with an 11G registration.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

