Three in 10 retirees returning to work do so for financial reasons

Over half of Irish adults would choose to continue working beyond their retirement date even if they were financially comfortable.

People nearing retirement age are somewhat reluctant to retire and want to continue to work as they fear they will become bored otherwise.

Missing the social interaction in the workplace was another reason cited by many people aged between 55 and 64, according to a new report.

The majority of those who would like to stay employed past 65 would like to do so part-time as 47% fear they will age faster if they are not working.

Standard Life’s Bringing Retirement into Focus: 2021 report has revealed that around one-fifth of adults have returned to work after formally retiring.

The top reason for returning to the workforce given by retirees was to keep mentally active.

Other reasons offered included to fill the time and to pursue a passion.

However, 28% of respondents said they had to return to work for financial reasons.

Less than half of people who have a pension feel confident they will be able to retire and this drops to one-third for those who do not have a pension.

Over a fifth of retirees wish they had saved more while 31% of those without a pension felt they should have saved more.

The report found that women are more likely to feel financially unprepared for retirement than men.

Almost a quarter of women said they feel that they are "not at all" prepared.

A generational divide is apparent as millennials are less likely than other generations to own a pension.

As a generation grappling with an unforgiving housing market and the financial repercussions of a global pandemic, a pension does not rank too highly on their list of priorities.

More than 60% don't own a pension and of those that do, a quarter admit they don't take an interest in it nor do they they take advantage of the tax relief available on on contributions.

"Against a precarious economic backdrop and talk of poor state pension prospects, perhaps it's unsurprising that feelings of anxiety towards retirement are heightened for the youngest generation," the report says.

Of the 18-24 year olds surveyed, 42% said thinking about retirement makes them feel anxious or scared.

This feeling does fade with age, according to the survey, although it indicates that it dissolves into growing apathy in people's late 20s and early 30s.

Despite the anxiety associated with retirement, the majority of people over the age of 25 view retirement as an opportunity rather than an ending.