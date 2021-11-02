'Admin error' blamed for teaching scheme wrongly titled as 'autistic program' on payslips

Education Minister Norma Foley has said an 'inappropriate' description used on teachers' payslips for delivering an educational programme was an 'administrative error' that won't be repeated. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 17:30
Sean Murray

Education Minister Norma Foley has said an “inappropriate” description used on teachers' payslips for delivering an educational programme was an “administrative error” that won't be repeated.

Teachers who worked on the Summer Provision programme, which aims to support children with special needs and those most at risk of educational disadvantage, received payslips that referred to the initiative as the “autistic program”.

This year's initiative allowed for a school-based summer programme for children with special education needs in special classes, special schools and mainstream schools, alongside home-based provision for children with complex needs.

It also provided summer camps in Deis schools focused on literacy and numeracy.

The issue was raised with the Department of Education by TDs who had been contacted by parents and teachers about the issue.

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns, who represents Cork South West, told the Irish Examiner that while she was satisfied the term would not be used again, “it does highlight the importance of language in the context of people with disabilities”.

“We need a massive cultural shift in how the rights and entitlements of people with disability are met by Government departments and State bodies, this is not just about high-profile policies but changing the way systems operate and understand disability,” she said.

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns, who represents Cork South West, told the Irish Examiner that while she was satisfied the term would not be used again, 'it does highlight the importance of language in the context of people with disabilities'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns, who represents Cork South West, told the Irish Examiner that while she was satisfied the term would not be used again, 'it does highlight the importance of language in the context of people with disabilities'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ms Cairns said the summer programme was a “much-needed developmental support for young people with additional needs”, and she'd raised with the minister the need to encourage more schools to participate in the programme.

She added: “Many schools are overstretched and do not have the capacity to run programmes which ultimately impacts young people.” 

In response to a number of parliamentary questions on the matter, Ms Foley said the summer education programme was originally provided for pupils who had autism or severe or profound learning difficulties but was expanded significantly as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “I have received assurances that this inappropriate description will not be used on future payslips and that it will be amended.

“I also wish to re-emphasise my commitment to supporting children with special educational needs or additional learning needs, and their families, particularly at this difficult time.”

