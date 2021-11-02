Half of shoppers intend to shun Amazon in favour of buying Irish this Christmas

We are just a couple of days into November but Christmas shopping has already begun in many households.

This year, shoppers are thinking green as a study has shown almost 60% of people are planning on doing their gift shopping with Irish retailers.

In choosing to shop more locally, consumers are making the conscious choice to support Irish retailers and, in turn, they are doing their bit for the environment.

Buying Irish leaves a much smaller carbon footprint as it cuts down on the amount of goods being transported around the globe by international retailers.

Four in 10 people expect the vast majority (70-100%) of their present shopping will come from Irish stores, according to a report, commissioned by Sligo based digital company Dmac Media.

"The lockdown brought us closer together as a people. We are even more aware of how our actions impact those around us," said Dave McEvoy, Director of Dmac Media.

"Whether the cause is climate change, community pride or Brexit fears, people are spending their money domestically because they know it means far more to homegrown retailers and ultimately their community."

The study also revealed that half of Irish shoppers do not plan on making any purchases from Amazon this Christmas season.

This offers Irish retailers a huge opportunity to draw in customers who would previously have bought many gifts via the online retail giant.

Businesses are being advised to invest in their websites to ensure they are providing people with a user-friendly experience.

Irish gift websites did not strike a positive note with shoppers with 40% describing the functionality of the sites as only okay.

Another strong suggestion for business owners is to launch advertising campaigns on social media in the run up to Black Friday and the festive season.

The survey showed that one-fifth of people agree that they are influenced by social media ads and have been influenced by online advertisement when buying Christmas gifts for loved ones.

"The retailers that are active in digital marketing are going to win more hearts and minds and get a greater share of the spend for Christmas gifts this year," said Mr McEvoy.

While shoppers are spending early this year, they are not spending as much as in previous years.

The average amount budgeted for gifts for family and friends is €470 - down from €541 in 2020.

Most people are planning to spend somewhere between €200 and €500 with a small few big spenders intending to splash out over €900.

The survey shows women are planning on spending more on gifts than their male counterparts.