Those behind viable device in Craigavon condemned

Those behind a viable device discovered in Craigavon have been condemned.

Police said the object was reported at around 1.45pm on Monday in the Enniskeen area.

It was later declared to be a viable device following a security operation and taken away for forensic examination.

Inspector Adam Ruston thanked local people for their patience.

“At around 1.45pm, police attended a report of a suspicious object located in the area,” he said.

Police are appealing for information after a viable device was found in Craigavon earlier today pic.twitter.com/DRd2M6J5y1 — Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (@PSNIABC) November 1, 2021

“The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“We would like to thank those affected by this alert for their patience during this proactive policing operation.

“Our inquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which could assist with our inquiries to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1244 of 01/11/21.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Sinn Féin Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd condemned those responsible for leaving the device in the area.

“The ongoing criminal activities of gangs in the area is a blight on the decent people of Enniskeen and beyond,” he said.

“These thugs have terrorised this community for too long and must be brought before the courts.

“I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the police.”