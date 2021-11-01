DUP leader ‘not contemplating’ Sinn Féin becoming largest NI party

Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is “not contemplating” a situation where Sinn Fein overtakes the DUP to become the largest political party in Northern Ireland.

Parties are gearing up for the next Stormont Assembly election, which is scheduled to take next May – but could be called earlier.

Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald hit out at the DUP at her party’s Ard Fheis over the weekend after unionists refused to confirm if they would nominate a deputy First Minister to work alongside a Sinn Féin First Minister.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaking during the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis (Damien Storan/PA)

While Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers are a joint office, the position of First Minister has only so far been held by unionists.

“The challenge for the DUP and political unionism is to respect the democratic decision of the people,” Ms McDonald said.

Mr Donaldson reacted to Ms McDonald’s comments, brushing off Sinn Féin as “not his priority”.

“We’re months away from an election, why would I be deciding at this stage on my tactics,” he told reporters.

“I will make my position absolutely clear when the time is right but right now, I’m not fixated on what Mary Lou McDonald says, I’m fixated on what the people I represent have to say about their healthcare, their education, and yes, about this (Northern Ireland) protocol.”

Mr Donaldson said he is “going all out to win the election”.

“I’m not contemplating a situation where Sinn Féin win that election,” he said.

“I don’t think that’s what most unionists want and I’m calling on unionism to unite to ensure that doesn’t happen. That’s my priority.”