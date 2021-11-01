David Attenborough: Are we doomed for not seeing the bigger picture?

“Is this how our story is due to end – a tale of the smartest species doomed by that all too human characteristic of failing to see the bigger picture in pursuit of short-term goals?”

Those were the sobering words of one of the most instantly recognisable and trusted figures of recent modern history, David Attenborough, as he spoke of the existential crisis around climate change at the Cop26 event in Glasgow.

The natural historian and legendary broadcaster was one of many who spoke at the event about the planet’s collision course with disaster – but crucially, he offered a ray of hope to the 25,000 in attendance at the world’s largest climate change event for years.

“Perhaps the fact that the people affected by climate change are no longer some imagined future generations but young people alive today, perhaps that will give us the impetus we need to rewrite our story, to turn this tragedy into a triumph,” Mr Attenborough said.

US president Joe Biden, weakened from a tough month at home with climate provisions struggling to remain intact in his $1.75trn (€1.5trn) economic package, nevertheless took a firm stance on the climate crisis in Glasgow.

US president Joe Biden speaks at the opening ceremony for the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow on Monday.

He told fellow world leaders there was “no more time to hang back" or “argue amongst ourselves” about the crisis facing the planet. He echoed Mr Attenborough in his appraisal that acting decisively now could help reverse the course.

“In an age where this pandemic has made so painfully clear that no nation can wall itself off from borderless threats, we know that none of us can escape the worst that's yet to come, if we fail to seize this moment,” Mr Biden said.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Irish Examiner he was encouraged by the Biden administration’s attitude to climate change, after four years of inaction and denial by Donald Trump.

Mr Martin said climate change would form a major part of any future State visit to Ireland for Mr Biden, an Irish-American with ancestral roots in Connacht, and that the invitation remains firmly open.

“Joe Biden is more than welcome to come here when he wishes, we’ve made that clear to him and will do so again. He has been very strong on climate change, to be fair to him – creating a new momentum around it, in partnership with the EU,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach was also firm in his language on climate change, saying “the time had come for action, not more rhetoric”.

“Fundamentally, it’s about translating rhetoric into action. That is what Cop26 has to be about. I think the Paris Agreement was a very significant agreement. Then there was a setback when Donald Trump led the US out of Paris. It was four years before the return to the Paris Accord by Joe Biden, and that gives Cop26 a very strong platform to increase momentum. The G20 this week did something similar," Mr Martin said.

There are still challenges, notwithstanding China and Russia. Nonetheless it is expected that there will be commitments – they may fall short of what people want, but I think overall there will be a very positive momentum coming out of Cop26.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres used arguably his most striking language yet on the climate crisis, which has become the centrepiece of his tenure.

“We face a stark choice: Either we stop it – or it stops us. It’s time to say: enough.

"Enough of brutalising biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves,” he told world leaders.

Over the last decade, nearly 4bn people suffered climate-related disasters, and that devastation will only grow without decisive mitigations, Mr Guterres said.