'Be on Call' recruitment drive sees 420 doctors return to frontline

Be On Call for Ireland, an HSE recruitment drive that aimed to bolster frontline staff when the Covid pandemic hit, saw a total of 420 doctors return to practice medicine here, according to the Irish Medical Council.

An estimated 73,000 people applied for roles with the HSE at the start of the pandemic, but many had no medical qualifications or were trained but were unable to find a suitable post through the system.

Writing in the Irish Medical Council's annual report, Dr Rita Doyle, council president in 2020, said: “We registered over 400 doctors returning to practice, either from abroad or returning from retirement or from other professions”.

The report, published on Monday, also shows 60% of doctors working in Ireland trained here, with 25% having trained outside the EU, and 15% training in another EU/EEA country.

The council said there are 24,720 doctors on the Medical Register, “up from 23,555 in 2019, an increase of over 1,160 doctors.” The report shows 6.4% of working doctors are aged between 65-80, with 36% aged 35 or younger.

For the first time, younger doctors include 5% more women than men. The report states: “This brings several benefits and challenges for policymakers and those responsible for workforce planning.” Overall women make up 44% of doctors across hospitals and primary care.

Eight applications to temporarily suspend a doctor’s registration were referred to the High Court last year by the council.

Doctors were the subject of 279 complaints last year, with complaints relating to 311 doctors received; a fall of 35.3% on the year before. Communication problems were the biggest reason for complaints, at 105, while complaints also related to criminal convictions, alcohol abuse or lacking relevant skills.

More than one in three or 37% of the 550 old or new complaints considered last year did not require further action.

The report notes that the results of a survey including feedback on bullying, adverse events, working hours, migration intentions and wellbeing, will be published this year.

Current council president Dr Suzanne Crowe said on Monday that burnout has been an issue “for quite some years now”. She told RTÉ doctors now often work “60, 70, 80 hours a week, and worryingly we still have many doctors working 24 and 36-hour shifts.”