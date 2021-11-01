2,855 new Covid cases with 91 in intensive care

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 2,855 cases of Covid-19 on Monday.

It has been revealed that 515 patients with the virus are hospitalised, of which 91 are in intensive care.

The number of Covid patients is up 15 from yesterday's figure while the numbers in ICU is down by two.

Monday's case total is the second-highest daily figure since January with almost 8,000 cases having been confirmed over the past three days.

Earlier, the head of the HSE said that a steady number of people are continuing to come forward for vaccination.

“Over the past six days, almost 15,000 people have come to a vaccination centre via an appointment or walk-in. Almost 7,000 via walk-in.”

Mr Reid said that on average, 1,800 people are registering per day.

“It’s never too late,” he added.

As of October 28, more than 88% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

More than 7.3 million jabs have been administered.