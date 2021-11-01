Vote on sale of land on Oscar Traynor site deferred

Dublin City Councillors have deferred a vote to sell land at Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock to a private developer.

Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, and a number of independents have all voiced opposition to the plan which would see one of the largest plots of Dublin City Council-owned land sold to private developer Glenveagh Homes, a year after similar plans were rejected by councillors, 48 to 14.

The vote was deferred, on a request by Green Party councillors, until November 22.

Last November, the council refused the development of more than 850 homes on the site and through cross-party support put forward a new plan in March for a direct build which would see 80% of the land to be used for social and cost rental housing, with 20% reserved for affordable purchase. However, no progress has been made since.

The council’s head of housing, Brendan Kenny, claims the direct build proposal could take five to eight years to complete.

Under the new Glenveagh plan, the starting price for "affordable rental" is €940 per month for a studio apartment and the developer is willing to sell a further 10% of the private homes to the council which would increase the percentage to 40%, while 40% would be sold to an approved housing body for a cost rental scheme. The remaining 20% could be sold for affordable housing.

The affordable purchase of homes on the site will only be made affordable through the inclusion of a €130,000 government subsidy per unit – which Catherine Stocker, councillor for the Social Democrats, say is not a "sustainable or economically viable model".

"If we allow this to go ahead, it sets a precedent on how the Land Development Agency (LDA) would deal with housing," she added.

"Dublin City Council has very few large sites left, the LDA's job is to land bank and build and if that's the model they intend to use then we're in trouble in terms of any affordable rental or purchase."

Fine Gael's James Geoghan said the deferral is "a wasted week in a wasted year".

He said:

More or less the same vote that councillors voted down last year we're being asked to vote on again and the only change, the dwelling type mix, could have been clarified last year.

"The longer this political gamesmanship is ongoing, the slower it's going to be. I hope sense will prevail here, I hope the majority finds in favour.

"It's politics holding this whole thing up. It's the last development of its type, let's just get it built, and move on with the LDA model.

"This new plan is all good news all round. It's ideological opposition holding it up and the public doesn't care, they just want the homes built."