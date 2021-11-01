HSE vaccination centres and registrations closed for 'essential' updates

HSE vaccination centres and registrations closed for 'essential' updates

All vaccination centres will be closed on Monday, as the HSE carries out updates to its Covid-19 information system. Picture: NUI Galway/PA

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 11:18
Dominic McGrath, PA

All vaccination centres will be closed today, as the HSE carries out updates to its Covid-19 information system.

It came as HSE chief executive Paul Reid said thousands of people are continuing to come forward for a coronavirus jab.

In a statement, the HSE said the "essential" update to the Covax system will "provide increased capability to support our vaccination booster programme".

People will not be able to register for a vaccination online or by phone today, but GP and pharmacy vaccinations are unaffected by the update.

Mr Reid said on Twitter that, over the past six days, almost 15,000 people have come forward for vaccination.

"It is never too late," he said.

Meanwhile, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is meeting today to discuss the issue of booster jabs for healthcare workers following repeated calls for them to be included in the programme.

The Government has said it will follow the advice of the NIAC.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government has made a major investment in the health service to protect hospitals.

"We've already put in place a significant amount of investment to help our health service cope at a time of challenge," he told RTÉ Radio.

"We do acknowledge that challenge is growing, and that is why we're making, I believe, sensible decisions and the right decisions in how we can manage Covid and how we can allow our economy to also safely stay open."

Read More

Limerick and Galway among worst hit as trolley figures hit pandemic high

More in this section

Simon Young, former RTÉ 2FM DJ and TV presenter, dies Simon Young, former RTÉ 2FM DJ and TV presenter, dies
PSNI stock Bus hijacked and set alight in Co Down
Immunology expert calls for rapid antigen tests for children Immunology expert calls for rapid antigen tests for children
#COVID-19
Hospital corridor with gurneys

Limerick and Galway among worst hit as trolley figures hit pandemic high

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices