Limerick and Galway among worst hit as trolley figures hit pandemic high

The number of patients waiting on trolleys in hospital has set a new pandemic record.

There are 515 people waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning - 422 are in emergency departments while 93 are in wards.

It marks the highest number of people waiting on trolleys since the pandemic began.

The last time there were as many people waiting for beds was 26 February 2020.

Letterkenny University Hospital is the worst hit with 58 patients on trolleys.

University Hospital Limerick is just behind with 51 people waiting on beds followed by University Hospital Galway with 46 and Mayo University Hospital with 35.

There are 25 people on trolleys in Cork University Hospital, all of whom are in the emergency department.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha said today's figures come as no surprise to those who work in hospitals.

She said it should serve as a wake-up call to the HSE and Government.

Ms Ni Sheaghda warned the rising trend cannot continue into the winter and urged the Minister for Health and the HSE to publish their plan for winter this week.

"We cannot have a repeat of winter 2019 while we are also faced with Covid in our hospitals," she said.

"We cannot afford to have hundreds of people on trolleys every day, while over 400 healthcare staff are being infected with Covid every week.

"If the HSE and Government are serious about the well-being of healthcare workers they would publish their plan to mitigate the problems we are having in our acute hospitals as a matter of urgency."