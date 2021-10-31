UPDATE: Molly Graham-Dressayre has been found safe and well

Molly Graham-Dressayre was last seen at around 11.35am on Sunday morning in Portlaoise.

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 18:46
Greg Murphy

UPDATE: Molly Graham-Dressayre has been found safe and well.

Gardaí are looking for an 11-year-old girl who has gone missing from Co Laois.

Molly Graham-Dressayre was last seen at around 11.35am on Sunday morning in Portlaoise.

She is described as being around 5' 2" in height with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Molly was wearing a purple hooded top, white face-mask and dark coloured leggings.

It is believed she may currently be in the Dublin City Centre area, and gardaí and Molly's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Molly's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

