Childhood cancer diagnosis costs families €15,000, says Irish Cancer Society 

Saoírse Ruane with Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power launching 'The Real Cost of Childhood and Adolescent Cancer' which reveals that a childhood cancer diagnosis adds a cumulative average of €15,300 to the family's bills. Picture: Andrew Downes, Xposure

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 00:30
Jess Casey

A childhood cancer diagnosis can hit family incomes on average by €15,300 annually on top of other crippling expenses, according to new research from the Irish Cancer Society.

With around 200 children diagnosed with cancer in Ireland each year, research published by the national charity today shows that families deal with significant added treatment expenses.

“When a child becomes critically ill, life comes to a standstill,” said Roseanna Ruane, whose daughter Saoírse underwent an amputation to her leg at the age seven after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. 

Saoírse, now 9, appeared on last year’s Late Late Toy Show with her new prosthetic limb. The family had to contend with financial worries at a “frightening” time, according to Roseanna. 

The bills still have to be paid and that's the reality of it all. We were glad to be able to receive help from the Irish Cancer Society at the time, but more absolutely needs to be done to support families through such a difficult period. 

The report — The Real Cost of Childhood and Adolescent Cancer — contains survey findings from 100 parents and guardians of a child who is currently going through or has recently experienced a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Medication was a significant expense cited by families taking part in the study, along with one-off costs such as wigs, hairpieces, and head coverings. Mental health supports, such as play therapy, were also cited as a cost associated with treatment, as were travel costs to and from treatment. Eight out of ten parents also reported a reduction in their personal income.

In light of these findings, the Irish Cancer Society is launching new and extended supports for families. This includes increasing its Children’s Fund grant to €3,000 and extending its volunteer driver service to children. This increased commitment, possible because of donations, must be met with action from Government, said Averil Power, the charity's chief executive. 

"We are calling for lifetime medical cards to be made available to survivors of childhood cancer, as well as the creation of a dedicated grant to cover non-medical expenses for families.”

