Woman, 50s, dies following collision involving pedestrian and a car

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 08:33
Steve Neville

A woman in her 50s has died following a collision in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident involving a pedestrian and car at Davitt Road at around 1.45pm.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to the Dublin City Morgue, Whitehall where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road remains closed. Traffic diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage – including dashcam – from the Davitt Road area between 1am and 1.45am to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sundrive Road Garda Station 01 666 6600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Cop26-bound Taoiseach says world must act now for future generations

