Missing Dublin woman located safe and well

Have you seen Lisa Byrne?

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 12:05

Update 1pm: Lisa Byrne has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance. 

Earlier: Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a woman missing from Dublin.

Lisa Byrne has been missing from Rialto and was last seen at 3.15am on Friday morning when she left her home.

Gardaí and Lisa’s family are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as being 5’2” in height, with dark brown hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

When last seen she was wearing a long pink hoodie, a black fur waist coat, black leggings and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilmainham on 01 - 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

