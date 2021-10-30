Boil water notice issued for Wexford town

Elevated levels of turbidity, or cloudiness in water, has led to a boil water notice in Wexford.

Irish Water has said that the elevated turbidity at the water treatment plant in the county may have compromised water quality.

The notice affects all areas supplied by Wexford Town Public Water Supply including Newtown, Barntown, Taghmon, Ballindinas, Shelmalier, Colestown, Coolcots, Carriglawn, Clonard, Townparks, Park, Mulgannon, Maudlintown, Town Centre and surrounding areas.

Irish Water said the decision to implement the boil water notice was taken as a precaution following consultation with the HSE.

The utility said that despite best efforts, crews from Irish Water and Wexford County Council were unable to resolve the issues at the treatment plant.

They are continuing to work to rectify the issues with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the residents and businesses in Wexford Town,” said Irish Water’s Pat Duggan.

“However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers. Irish Water and Wexford County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice as quickly as it is safe to do so.”

Water must be billed for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Normal water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing, however, parents have been urged t be cautious when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.