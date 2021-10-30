Health chief calls for 'massive effort' with Covid impacts 'hitting hard'

The head of the HSE has called for a “massive effort” in maintaining public health measures with Covid impacts “hitting hard”.

Paul Reid said that the impact of the virus is increasing demands on staff in hospitals, ICUs and emergency departments.

It comes as 2,549 cases of Covid were confirmed on Friday.

Writing on social media, Mr Reid stated: “Covid-19 impacts are hitting hard with unrelenting and increasing demands on staff in hospitals, ICUs, A&E Departments, testing, vaccinations.

“We're striving to meet all. A massive effort by all of us on the public health measures is needed to relieve this and turn it around.”

The number of people in intensive care has jumped in the past month, with 59 patients reported in ICUs at the start of October.

Last night, there were 97 patients in intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, warned that the highest incidence was amongst 5-12-year-olds.

He urged people to take “some simple precautions” with Halloween on Sunday.

“If you are having visitors over, provide hand sanitizer, open windows and try to ensure people can spread out and keep their distance from one another – avoid crowded parties,” said Dr Holohan.

“For trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors if possible. Wash or sanitize hands frequently, and before eating or handling treats.

“Neither children nor adults should go trick-or-treating or meet up with others if they have any symptoms of Covid-19, even if symptoms are minor – instead, please isolate and get a test.”