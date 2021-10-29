World Health Organisation says schools should be 'last places to shut their doors' 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for schools across Europe to remain open with appropriate measures in place as the continent reports four consecutive weeks of growing Covid-19 transmission rates.

The WHO has issued a clear message and has stated that schools should be “the last places to shut their doors, and the first to re-open”.

Regional Director for WHO/Europe said last year's closures did "more harm than good" as the organisation recommends a whole-of-society approach to combat rising cases.

Europe is the only WHO Region to report such growing transmission rates of the virus and accounts for 57% of new cases around the world in the third week of October.

As a result of increasing cases, some countries closed schools partially on either a national or sub-national level while two recommended "distance learning".

Instead of closing educational institutions, WHO recommends a whole-of-society approach to reducing transmission through a wide range of measures, depending on the level of transmission, and preventive measures where transmission occurs.

This includes schooling environments where adequate ventilation in classrooms, physical distancing, cleaning hands frequently, mask-wearing and increased access to testing is important, particularly in high prevalence settings, it said.

If and when restrictions are imposed to decrease or control transmission, schools should be the last places to shut their doors, and the first to re-open, coupled with appropriate infection prevention measures.

WHO/Europe said interrupting children’s education should be a last resort.

Last week, more than of the European Region’s 53 countries reported a marked increase in Covid-19 infection rates while the WHOs five other Regions reported a decline.

Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, Regional Director for WHO/Europe noted that last year’s widespread school closures did “more harm than good” particularly in terms of children’s mental and social wellbeing.

In order to reduce the impact of Covid-19 in the coming winter months, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge said it is vital that decisions by governments are based on data and evidence, with the understanding that the epidemiological situation can change, and that our behaviour must change with it.

“Science must trump politics, the long-term interests of children must remain a priority, especially now that a number of countries are seeing a spike in transmission.

“We have more efficient tools to address this spike than closing schools,” added Dr Kluge.

To date, 76 million cases of Covid-19, and 1.4 million deaths, have been reported in the WHO European Region.