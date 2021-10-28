'No harm was caused' in cancellation of 999 calls 

A meeting of the Policing Authority has been given assurances that “no harm was caused” in the case of 114 cancelled 999 calls which have now been deemed to have involved a crime.

Anne Marie McMahon, An Garda Síochána's deputy commissioner for strategy, governance and performance, told the meeting that “based on our victim engagement and subsequent callbacks arising from this review, we are satisfied that no harm was caused by our lack of initial engagement.”

She told the meeting, which was discussing the Garda investigation into 5,871 cancelled domestic violence or sexual assault (DVSA) calls, that in the aftermath of each call being received “there was some engagement with the incident or caller, it’s at this point that the incident may have been inappropriately closed.”

“The assurance I can provide is that at the outset there was a service provided and there was a decision made by the dispatcher and by those responding,” she said.

Ms McMahon said despite this, had the cancelled call trend not been investigated, “the incidents would not have progressed beyond their current state” due to no Pulse record having been created.

The deputy commissioner said that “from our perspective the issue is that some of these incidents related to breaching of barring orders and protection orders” and that without a Pulse record they would not have been followed up on.

Chair of the Policing Authority Bob Collins on a number of occasions made clear his dissatisfaction with the direction the garda investigation, which began in October 2020, has taken.

Earlier in the summer the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris apologised for the cancelled calls, adding at a subsequent meeting that at least 400 crimes had gone uninvestigated due to the problem, a number which has now reduced to 114.

Thursday’s meeting however saw Mr Harris put the blame largely on the limitations in the gardaí’s antiquated dispatch system. He said the biggest issue to arise from the review is one of procedure which saw “a failure of us to follow through on our policies” leading to PULSE records not having been created where they should have been.

Mr Collins stressed that Derek Penman, the former chief inspector of constabulary in Scotland and the Authority’s appointee as independent examiner for the cancelled calls review, had been denied access to audio of the cancelled calls.

“If he’s not allowed to listen he won’t be able to evaluate the service,” he said, adding later that “part of me wonders if there’s any point in continuing this conversation without Mr Penman’s review.”

Separately, the meeting saw Commissioner Harris quizzed regarding a recent spate of criminal charges including domestic abuse brought against serving gardaí, some of them senior in rank.

Mr Harris said there was a “sense of dismay seeing these investigations opening up”, but assured the Authority that the gardaí’s new Anti Corruption Unit has “full investigative capacity” in order to process such cases adequately.

On the issue of a violent eviction on Prussia Street in Dublin on Wednesday, to which gardaí had been called, Mr Harris agreed that any investigations into the incident would apply equally to both the residents and those carrying out the process.