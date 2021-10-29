All-island climate action needed to protect 'the land, waters, air and nature of this island'

The National Economic and Social Council (Nesc) report said that climate change and biodiversity loss are global issues that are “indifferent to geographical boundaries”.

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 01:41
Shauna Bowers

Action on climate and biodiversity can be better achieved through collaboration and working in partnership across the whole island, a new report states.

The National Economic and Social Council (Nesc) published a report entitled 'url=https://www.nesc.ie/news-events/press-releases/renewing-climate-and-biodiversity-ambition-action-on-a-shared-island-new-council-report-no-156/]'Renewing Climate and Biodiversity Ambition and Action on a Shared Island'[/url]. It found that climate change and biodiversity loss are global issues that are “indifferent to geographical boundaries”.

“The land, waters, air and nature supported by this island are shared and cannot be protected fully without cooperation and coordination,” the report states.

The report, which is based on 64 submissions and 38 interviews with various stakeholders and experts, identified a “strong, shared ambition and vision” to act on an all-island basis.

“There is a shared understanding of the challenges and opportunities; and of the need to accept that strengthening cooperation takes time and requires public engagement and participation,” Nesc states.

“There is also a deep, shared experience that provides a solid foundation to deliver on this ambition.” 

The council added: “There are, in the view of the Council, many opportunities that can energise and increase collaboration in a range of areas.” 

It recommends the creation of a distinct funding stream for mapping and exploring the work of existing environmental networks across all sectors in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It also recommends a structured engagement between the environment sector of the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) and civil society groups on a periodic basis. For the island of Ireland, a targeted approach focused on responding to specific environmental challenges could make real progress, the report states.

Specifically, collaborative action to further biodiversity conservation, restoration and value is recognised as crucial to effectively address loss and future risks, it adds.

“Shared climate challenges, and ways of sharing solutions, in agriculture, the marine, coasts and freshwater warrant closer cooperation and can bring added value.” 

Dr Larry O’Connell, director of Nesc, said the council is of the "firm view" that cooperation and collaboration can help to address the environmental challenges.

The publication of the report comes after the Climate Change Advisory Council this week published two carbon budgets, which it said would require “transformational changes” for society and the economy. The budgets outline plans for a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said Government intends to publish its Climate Action place "in the coming weeks".

Climate Change, Cop26, environment, Biodiversity, Organisation: National Economic and Social Council
