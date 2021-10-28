Construction, administration sectors have lowest Covid-19 vaccine uptake

Employees in the construction and administration and support sectors have the lowest rate of vaccination among working adults in Ireland, according to new analysis from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

On Thursday, the CSO published Covid-19 vaccination statistics, which examined vaccination rates among those over 18 in employment from between December 29, 2020, and September 10, 2021.

It found that overall vaccination rates among employed adults stood at 84% at the beginning of September.

However, the rates varied between employed males and females, with the latter generally having a higher level of vaccination.

In those aged 18- 24 years old, 78% of male employees had at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with 84% of females.

The rates were similar in 25 to 44 year-olds, standing at 78% for males and 83% for females.

For those 45 to 64 years old, 89% of working men had vaccines, compared to 93% of working women, while 94% of both men and women aged 65 and over had at least one dose of the jab.

The female workforce was more likely to have been vaccinated than their male counterparts. Picture: Patrick T Fallon

The rate of vaccination also differed between sectors and industries, the CSO found.

Vaccination rates are highest at 93% in the public administration and defence and compulsory social security sectors, and lowest at 75% in the construction and administrative and support service activities sectors.

Slow uptake

The nationality group with lowest vaccine uptake rates are nationals of EU14-27 countries, which are member states that joined the EU May 1, 2004.

These are the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia.

The analysis found that only 39% of working males and 49% of working females from this group had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

It is also noted that there is a particularly low vaccine uptake rate of 26% for nationals of EU14-27 countries working in agriculture, forestry and fishing, which reflects the high proportion of seasonal workers in this sector.

In general, there are lower vaccine uptake rates for those who have been allocated a PPSN within the past five years, in particular for nationals of EU14-27 countries at 28%.

The CSO report was produced in collaboration with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the Department of Health, and the HSE.