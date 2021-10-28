New university confirmed for west and north-west

Galway Mayo Institute Technology campus in Galway. It will now join the  Sligo, and Letterkenny Institutes of Technology to become the country's fourth Technological University.   Picture: Ray Ryan 

Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 12:00
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

The establishment of the country's fourth Technological University (TU) has been announced.

Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, has announced a new TU for the West and North West.

This follows an application from Galway-Mayo, Sligo, and Letterkenny Institutes of Technology.

The fourth TU to be created since 2019, its establishment will see Donegal, Sligo, and Mayo becoming university towns for the first time, with multiple campuses across Castlebar, Galway City, Killybegs, Letterfrack, Letterkenny, Mountbellew, and Sligo.

Access

“This new technological university will increase higher education access, drive enhanced regional development and increase opportunities for students, staff, business and enterprise, and local communities,” said Mr Harris.

“The new higher education institution of increased scale and reach will benefit the students and communities right across Connacht and Ulster.

“Its establishment will allow people in the furthest flung corner of the island through digital connectivity to obtain a university degree in their home places.”

“I am delighted to see this milestone being reached and I want to congratulate all involved.” 

The “final piece in the national TU jigsaw” is a university for the South East, Mr Harris said, adding that he will be making his decision on the TUSEI consortium application in the next few days.

The next steps in the TU legislative process require the Minister to bring forward a draft order establishing the appointed day on which the new technological university will be legally established.

Students graduating in the 2021-2022 academic year will do so with university qualifications.

