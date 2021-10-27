Missing teenage girl known to frequent areas of Dublin city centre

Gardaí at Mountjoy are seeking the public's help in locating Kenzie Delaney who is missing since Wednesday afternoon.
15-year-old Kenzie was last seen in the Dublin 1 area.
She is described as being approx. 5'8" in height, of slim build with long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Kenzie was wearing a black jacket, brown leggings and a brown top.
The teenager is known to frequent the Temple Bar, Dame Street and O'Connell Street areas of the city centre.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.