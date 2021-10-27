67 deaths and 1,631 cases confirmed as over 100 Covid patients in ICU

The incidence of Covid-19 is increasing at a concerning rate the Chief Medical Officer has warned as 1,631 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as a further 67 deaths have been reported over the past seven days bringing the death toll to 5,436.

As of 8am this morning, there are 503 Covid patients in hospital - an increase of 27% on two weeks ago.

The number of people with Covid-19 in ICU has gone above 100 for the first time since March, with 101 patients in intensive care.

The seven-day moving average now stands at 2,043 up from 1,138 just three weeks ago.

Data shows incidence is increasing across all age groups and is highest among those aged between five and 12 years.

The combination of higher levels of social contact, a move to socialising indoors and a "collective relaxing of basic public health behaviours" is being blamed for the surge of infection.

Dr Tony Holohan advised the individual, institutional and sectoral attention to risk mitigation is crucial at this point in time.

He further encouraged everyone to follow the basic public health advice and to expect the presence of infection prevention control measures in settings being visited.

Professor Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health, HSE West, said high community incidence threatens all settings.

Of particular concern is environments with vulnerable people such as nursing homes, hospital and care environments and long term residential facilities.

The high community transmission poses a substantial risk to this population and it is imperative that there is a combined effort to reduce incidence in order to protect the most vulnerable.

Data suggests the undertaking preventative behaviours such as wearing masks and social distancing has been gradually decreasing since the start of this year. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin

Deputy CMO, Dr Ronan Glynn, emphasised the importance of utilising every measure available to protect ourselves and those around us.

"We need a multi-layered approach to this disease, using all the tools we have at our disposal; vaccination, wearing a face mask, well ventilated spaces indoors, hand hygiene and cough etiquette, social distancing when appropriate and isolating at the onset of symptoms," he said.

"These measures combined are the most effective way you can protect yourself and loved ones from Covid-19."

According to recent data from the ESRI, people recognise the fact that meeting more people and going to different types of locations increases the risk of spreading and catching Covid.

However, Dr Deirdre Robertson, Behavioural Research Unit, ESRI, said people are less likely to recognise that taking precautionary measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance decreases the risk.

Data suggests undertaking these preventative behaviours has been gradually decreasing since the start of this year.