Paul McCartney and Marcus Rashford among nominees for Waterstones Book of the Year

Paul McCartney's new book, which features 154 songs across his six-decade career, is in the non-fiction selection and provides a unique insight into the songwriter's life. Photo: Ian West/PA

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 14:34
Ellie Iorizzo

Paul McCartney and Manchester United soccer star Marcus Rashford are among the nominations for the Waterstones Book of the Year awards.

The anticipated new book The Lyrics from the Beatles star is among 13 titles vying to be crowned Book of the Year as is You Are A Champion, a children's book written by England footballer Rashford. Other prominent nominees are novelist Kazuo Ishiguro for his first novel since his Nobel prize, titled Klara and the Sun.

Also included on the shortlist is They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera, which became a word-of-mouth sensation on TikTok. This year's 13-strong shortlist comprises five non-fiction titles, four fiction titles and four children's books.

Paul McCartney's new book, which features 154 songs across his six-decade career, is in the non-fiction selection and provides a unique insight into the songwriter's life.

Manchester United football star and campaigner Rashford and journalist Carl Anka's inspiring guide for young readers is shortlisted in the children's book selection. Kazuo's ninth book, which was described as delivering an emotional gut-punch, is in the fiction selection.

Luke Taylor of Waterstones said: "With such a strong year for publishing it was always going to be an incredible selection of titles that would make up our Book of the Year shortlist, and as in previous years, the nominations from our booksellers are eclectic and diverse.

"The final 13 that make up this year's list are a true reflection of our booksellers' passion for sharing outstanding books with readers.

"It is an extraordinarily exciting list, and one that should provide many with a welcome relief after the last 18 months."

Previous winners of the award include Sally Rooney's Normal People, which was adapted into a popular TV series; Greta Thunberg for No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference; and Hamnet, written by Maggie O'Farrell, which went on to be a Christmas bestseller.

The Waterstones Book of the Year 2021 will be chosen by a Waterstones panel and will be announced on December 2.

