Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing missing man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old Thomas McSkeane.

Thomas was last seen at 9.45 am on Tuesday, October 26 at his home in Braddox, Castleshane, Co Monaghan.

Gardaí and Thomas’s family are concerned for his well-being and are appealing for help in locating him.

He is described as 5” 8’ in height, is of normal build, has blue eyes and thinning grey hair.

Thomas McSkeane who is missing from Castleshane, Co Monaghan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Monaghan on 047-77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.