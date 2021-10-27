Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing missing man

Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing missing man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old Thomas McSkeane who is missing from Castleshane, Co Monaghan.

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 13:36
Maeve Lee

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old Thomas McSkeane.

Thomas was last seen at 9.45 am on Tuesday, October 26 at his home in Braddox, Castleshane, Co Monaghan.

Gardaí and Thomas’s family are concerned for his well-being and are appealing for help in locating him.

He is described as 5” 8’ in height, is of normal build, has blue eyes and thinning grey hair.

Thomas McSkeane who is missing from Castleshane, Co Monaghan.
Thomas McSkeane who is missing from Castleshane, Co Monaghan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Monaghan on 047-77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Oct 22, 2021 Ireland tops global Covid Resilience Ranking as vaccinations curb deaths
FILE PHOTO The Government has announced that nightclubs can open for dancing from this Friday, though along with restaurants and Easy to scale up rapid testing for large-scale events, says medic
CC CABINET MEETING Return of Covid restrictions before Christmas unlikely, say Donnelly and Ryan
GardaiMissing people
Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing missing man

Leo Varadkar: 'I think all of us would prefer if we didn't need the Covid pass'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices