Urgent appeal for blood donations as surgeries face possible cancellation

Hospitals may have to start cancelling surgeries if there is not an increase in people giving blood over the coming weeks.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) says there is currently three days of stock compared to the usual seven days' worth.

It is asking donors to book appointments to give blood to help get supplies back to normal levels.

Operations director with the IBTS, Barry Doyle, is hopeful hospitals will not have to cancel procedures.

"If we don't get the increase in the stocks that we are hoping for with our appeal, it could happen that we have to cancel surgeries," said Mr Doyle.

"Obviously, we are doing everything we can to avoid that."

As supplies have dropped to low levels, a notification has been sent out to hospitals to request a conservation of blood ordering.

If stock drops to just two days' worth then surgeries that require blood support could be cancelled across the country.

As part of the current appeal, current donors will receive a text when there is a clinic in their local area with the contact number to call and make an appointment.

For those who have never donated before and would like to do so, eligibility to donate can be checked on giveblood.ie where they can also register their interest in becoming a donor.

Meanwhile, the IBTS has said an expert group has made new recommendations on men who have sex with other men giving blood.

In Ireland, there is currently a one-year deferral for men who have sex with men donating whereas the UK allows anyone who has had the same sexual partner for three months to give blood.

The group has been looking at the policy in Ireland and has made a number of recommendations to the IBTS medical and scientific advisory committee as well as the board of the IBTS.

The recommendations are being discussed with the Department of Health.

Mr Doyle said it is anticipated that a plan for implementing the recommendations will be announced before the end of the year.