Over 40% of people less likely to use public transport over Covid-19

Health fears due to Covid-19 have led a significant amount of people back to their cars instead of using public transport, showing the steep challenge ahead in moving away from traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Motoring lobby group AA Ireland said a poll of more than 8,200 people found that 41% say they’re less likely to use public transport now compared to before the pandemic, compared to a paltry 4% who say they are more likely to use it now.

It comes as the Climate Change Advisory Council said in its technical report to accompany the first two carbon budgets that public transport along with the electrification of cars would have an important role in the transition to eliminate 51% of emissions by 2030.

"The carbon budget scenarios for the energy sector suggest a need to maximise the electrification of cars and vans with an associated requirement for expansion of charging infrastructure.

"The scenarios see a range of between 600,000 to 1,500,000 battery electric vehicles by 2030 to meet targets along with 130,000 battery EV vans.

"The more ambitious scenarios for the energy sector would effectively mean all new car registrations would have to be battery electric vehicles before 2030 with significant early scrappage of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Additional biofuel blending will also be necessary.

"A reduction in transport demand and mode switching from private car transport to public and active transport could reduce the costs of transition as well as having important co-benefits related to improving health and easing congestion," it said.

Despite the health benefits to moving away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles, many motorists still remain reticent to do so, according to the AA findings.

When asked in AA Ireland’s poll what their preferred mode of transport was now compared to before the pandemic, 31% of motorists say they’re more likely to drive now, while 34% say they are more likely to walk to their destination.

“We understand that public transport use is being encouraged now more than ever, as seen with the recent budget announcement of a youth travel card for 19 to 23-year-olds.

"However, changing the attitude of the public will be a slow process, as some people are still hesitant to travel on public transport post Covid,” said Anna Cullen from AA Ireland.

Despite the AA findings, Bus Éireann said that more and more people are using its service again, albeit steadily.

Chief executive Stephen Kent told RTÉ Radio News At One that journeys were growing almost 1% every week, in line with other European countries.

"Last week was probably our best week yet, compared to the very beginning of March 2020," he said.

The firm saw about 73% of 2019 volumes — its best ever year, he said — drop off due to the pandemic.

Volumes were coming back especially in the regional cities, Mr Kent added.